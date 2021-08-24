Ananya Panday in Cult Gaia’s Anysia midi dress added the much needed chicness to our screens; Yay or Nay?

The weather might seem fickle, not giving you clarity on what you can wear without having to overthink about what the rains might have in store for you. But, this shouldn’t hold you back from putting your trendy outfits forward, we’re probably thinking of dresses that can be the staple for effortless dressing. Need inspiration that’s in now?

While maxis and minis always make into the most trusted list even during summer date nights, the hemline that ends a little below your knee is free of disappointment, we trusted this when Actress Ananya Panday showed us it’s fun to keep one’s style open to experimentation. So, the midi made a super sensuous entrance today as the star donned a Cult Gaia’s Anysia dress. The 3/4th sleeve outfit featured an abstract print multi-coloured design that ran all over the flowy dress. While most dresses count on a belt to switch up the ante of an ensemble, here we loved how the bands made with the same fabric didn’t demand the need for a belt. The shirred aesthetic at the bust also stretched down to create a pleated effect at the waist.

The plunging neckline outfit was complemented with crystal clear chandelier earrings alone that were held together with circular golden-hued hooks and teardrops. The Khaali Peeli star chose a makeup route that didn’t compromise on keeping the glam at an enviable level. Her dewy skin also consisted of eyes coloured in peach eyeshadow, glossy pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and eyebrows brushed and groomed neatly. On days when Ananya brings a sultry factor to the screens, we don’t complain but take tips. Here’s her keeping the hotness in her alive with side-parted hair immaculately set with gel and was pulled back. This created a fresh out of the sauna look.

What are your thoughts about this printed dress? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Shanaya Kapoor proved lehenga sets ooze elegance like no other