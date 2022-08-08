Ananya Panday is the cutest eye candy in a bodysuit and white denim pants; Yay or Nay?

It's not every day that we have a style willing to look hype-y or say brightly. But when it's done, shouldn't our outfit do all the talking? This comes with a mix of confidence, and excitement, ready to have fashion-interested folks swept off their feet. Even before summer tan could hit our skin, we knew bodysuits owned a spot in our beach wardrobes and were quick to be followed in our brunch to party closets at a breakneck speed. Guess who rolled out a cool look lately? Ananya Panday!

Continuing her series for Liger's promotional looks, the 23-year-old headed to Ahmedabad yesterday dressed in a tank crop top and green denim pants. Chances are you'll love her orange-y look, it's chic and the one you'd appreciate. Celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio picked out a mesh Mirabell bodysuit from Ciberia Shop with a closed neck and sheer full sleeves. This tight-fitted ensemble had crystal studded embellishments all over it that looked like a sparkling treat making it more apt for a night out.

The Rs. 60,76,846.49 attire had a cut-out at the back. Sexy, isn't it? Blue isn't the only gold standard that belongs to the denim clan. White is just as classy, pick a comfy fit similar to what Ananya rocked from Mixedgals. This casual look can be made a little quirky with a generous spread of accessories, especially the Y2K kind. With cowrie shells and colourful beads, it gives a charming spark to your look. Wear your favourite sneakers to seal this look. What would you like for your makeup and hairdo? Winged eyeliner, pink lipstick, and not-so poker straight hair? Seems like it's Ananya-approved as well.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

