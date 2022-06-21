Ananya Panday is a cutesy party-goer in a co-ordinated skirt set; Yay or Nay?

It's not always advisable to hold onto the past. But when certain things define glamour like no other that's where the hopeless romantics in us get activated again. We're lovers of summer and all the fashion it piqued our interests with. Two of which we stay as blessed memories in our minds are co-ordinated outfits and skirts. Monsoon wants us to move on but we see no fun and good news with sweaters, jackets and jeans yet. One such to swoon our hearts last night was Ananya Panday's two-piece set.

She's a skirt girl and we know it. She uses every opportunity to the fullest to dress up like a million bucks. Hot and cute are the terms that headline her moodboard all year-round. Be it in skinny ripped jeans, white shorts, graphic printed tees, halter-neck sparkly gowns, or skirt combos, a treat is a treat and that's what you get every single time.

Last night the Kapoor clan reunited to celebrate the return of The Archies actor, Khushi Kapoor who concluded her Ooty shooting schedule. Ananya too was present at the party along with Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya at the said blingy bash. Looks like the memo read bling and just bling but did the Liger actress follow the suit?

Ananya showed us in a no-sparkle colour co-ordinated set. In a very nude-toned ensemble, she brought fun and fabulous flair in equal measure that screamed success. The 23-year-old donned a corset top with double straps and a plunging neckline coupled with the ruched detail. This was combined with a high-waisted skirt which had a body-hugging fit and the same finish as her cropped top.

But, wait, do you see her chain-link necklace? Perhaps a little shine doesn't kill anybody's vibe. That's a natty take, Ananya. She also carried a black quilted clutch to round out her girls' night-in look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

