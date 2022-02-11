Ananya Panday is a dashing denim girl in Stella McCartney's co-ordinated zipper jacket and pants: Yay or Nay?

Spring is gradually dappling around to prep you up for the heat you're about to meet soon. While winter fashion gave us 101 reasons to do layering right, summer will show you how to free up or rather loosen your bulky style making it comfortable and zero cosy. Here's when some of us hate to make the shift and find reasons to carry a few of our favourite outfits from the previous season to the upcoming one. Like it could be a denim number.

Here's a star who donned it recently for her movie promotions and we like how there's no push on bundling it up. Lakshmi Lehr is the celebrity stylist who put together a massive chunk of modish looks for Ananya Panday as she was out promoting her movie that's now live, Gehraiyaan. We saw party-perfect dresses, vegan leather outfits, corsets, and more. And, the denim-on-denim look seems to have received votes twice from the duo. Today was definitely one such day where the starlet was clad in Stella McCartney's jacket that bore marble print in shades of pink, white and black. The partially unzipped aesthetic brings about a sultry take and with the sleeves rolled up causally it looks completely wholesome.

The grey number also bore double flap pockets and a collar. This was teamed with straight-fit pants which put together a coordinated look. Ananya's look was further accentuated with strappy heeled stilettos, gold hoop earrings, and a ring from Misho. It was another day where her (good) messy hairdo had us swooning. It only heats a look, pink lipstick and highlighter did the magic of glowing bright as the sun-kissed her face.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

