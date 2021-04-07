Ananya Panday to Deepika Padukone: Celeb inspired ways to rock the checkered prints this summer

The plaid, also called the checkered prints, is winning its way back to the trend list this summer. Hop on the trend taking cues from these B-town divas to ace the style.

The spring-summer usually sees the trend of plaid clothing in playful silhouettes. This year too, we see the checkered print trend coming back for good. Brisk plaid separates or checkered print maxi dresses are winning hearts from the royal families and pop culture icons to our very own Bollywood celebrities who adorn the prints in their very own personal style. Originated in the 14th-century Scottish Highlands, the checkered boxes also known as tartans became a monumental badge for the Highland Gaels and was a prominent style during the 70s English punk rock movement and ’90s grunge phase. Today we see celebrities rocking the tartan to red carpets to the airport looks, looking absolutely stunning. Take cues from these divas to rock the checkered print style this summer.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday sported a black and white checkered co-ord set and crafted up a look perfectly balancing the bold chic and elegant casualness in her style. Her powerful co-ord set came with shoulder pads and her mini skirt featured an asymmetric hemline. She teamed the look with dangling earrings, light makeup and black heels and looked stunning like always.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor stole her sister’s plaid skirt suit and we are in complete awe with her style. Featuring a peach plaid blazer, matching mini skirt paired with a self-ribbed high neck white crop top, Janhvi’s look was perfect and ravishing. Often seen in ethnic sarees or contemporary gowns, this semi-formal look was a refreshing change on the star. Janhvi complimented her style with nude pumps, hoop earrings and glammed up with flushed-out cheeks, tinted lips and a sleek ponytail.

Alia Bhatt’s yellow off-shoulder plaid dress is something every girl should have in her wardrobe to spend the hot summer days in style. Her yellow number from Le Mill featured a knot detail in one side embracing her shoulders like a scarf wrapped around and came with gathered tiny ruffles in her skirt creating an asymmetrical hemline. The dress had a tighter fit at the top and flared out as it moved lower. Alia opted for a no-makeup look with her hair pulled back into a bun and signed off the look with white heels. A perfect look for a summer brunch date.

Sonam Kapoor’s airport look was fun and vibrant in a red-orange white combo plaid co-ord set. Sonam styled her colourful checkered long jacket and matching high waisted skirt with a white shirt and white sneakers giving the bossy lady look a sporty touch. Dark sunnies, red lips and brown leather handbag elevated her airport style statement.

Deepika Padukone brings out her inner child in a playful co-ord set, perfect for this summer. The checkered set is from Anna Mason and Deepika teamed it up with YSL blue heels. With statement earrings and simple rings, the star looked beautiful in her pretty outfit. The peplum crop top featured tie up sleeves and a knot detail in the front. Her asymmetrical skirt had a ruffled hemline adding up to her outfit’s quirkiness. Deepika rounded off her look with her hair tied up into a half bun hairdo and opted for subtle makeup.

