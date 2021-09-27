Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone to Sonakshi Sinha: 5 Divas who wore latex like a boss

There is something foxy about latex and faux leather outfits! They can turn any look into a sultry one and make anyone stand out. Leather and latex are making quite a comeback and are a sartorial treat to all of us indeed. From pants to dresses to gowns, our B-town divas are rocking this trend with utmost ease and here are our favourite ones.

For a brunch date with bae, Deepika stepped out in a red Chanel top and a pair of latex Balenciaga pants that added a faux leather effect. The high-neck red blouse featured exaggerated sleeves which ended in ruffled cuffs. Both the cuffs and the dramatic high neck that bore a smocked style added an extra dose of glam to the entire outfit. The black body-hugging pants helped her flaunt her long legs. The Intern star sealed the look with a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos and golden chain-link earrings.

Ananya Panday

Our Gen Z Barbie girl, Ananya Panday always looks like a dream in a mini dress. Ms Panday sported a bubblegum latex dress by Oh Polly that definitely made her stand out in a crowd. The number featured a scooped neckline and the body-hugging shiny dress made for a great choice for anyone who loves pink. The flattering fit of the dress accentuated Ananya's curve and the high hemline displayed her toned legs. She let the dress take up the centre stage by pairing it with nude tie-up heels and silver hoop earrings.

looked like an absolute dream in red in a red latex dress from Dead Lotus Couture by designer Nange Magro. The long strapless latex Yokai dress from the Sakuran collection by the designer is inspired by female Yokai ghosts in Japanese legends. The dress featured a long slit and Sonakshi sealed the look with red pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Shraddha Kapoor made a stunning statement as she stepped out in a glossy latex xo-ord set from Deme. The set featured baggy pants with a high-waisted silhouette and tie-up bows at the ankles. She teamed the pants with a skimpy bralette that bore a one-shouldered neckline that showed off her midriff. The OK Jaanu actress amplified the look with strappy white heels.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Does Kareena Kapoor Khan ever fail to impress us with her impeccable senses of style? I don’t think so. The sizzling actress was dressed to perfection in a dark blue off-shoulder faux leather gown by Ziad Germanos. She added a shade of bright green to her outfit with a green drape tied around her waist. The dress featured a V-neckline and a thigh-high slit and Bebo paired the ensemble with strappy black heels.

Which actress rocked the latex trend the best, according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: 6 Celebs who rocked the organza desi look