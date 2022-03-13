Ananya Panday defines max sartorial cool in a black crop top and straight-fit denim pants: Yay or Nay?

We're guessing your sartorial head is currently in the game of spring fashion. Shorter and cuter clothes are ready to go on a flattering ride and it's only fair to put your bomber jackets behind. So, what can probably stay on the spin are strappy crop tops, floral outfits, shorts, breezy dresses, and denim pants that can infuse coolness to your look. Now that we have multiple reasons to step out, here's a casual look that will totally race you to be a dashing style star real soon.

If black can easily be referred to as the most-worn hue, the Gehraiyaan star has something to make you swoon again. Forever giving us chic vibes, she proved that a staple outfit (case in point: blue denim and black top) nowhere equals to be the boring kind rather a dashing one. Ananya Panday was recently photographed as she wore a black top that featured a strappy halter-neck detail. She teamed this crop top with high-waist light blue straight-fit jeans that cropped above her ankles and ended with a frayed hem. Nothing spiffier than working a look with classic hues. Do you see her white slide-on sandals with double straps?

The 23-year-old styled her OOTD with gold hoop earrings and a chunky set of bracelets keeping it extra fashionable. She tied her sleek middle-parted hair into a low bun, glossed up her lips, and had her eyebrows well-groomed. If you take another accessory say a bag preferably a backpack, let it match with your top.

