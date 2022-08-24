Ananya Panday in a Devnaagri anarkali suit is all desi and divine; Yay or Nay?

The festive season is only getting started and we're becoming serious obsessives of desi outfits. Here's an actress who is on par with this very mood and she's showing us now and again that stunning add-ons do exist and we could use some colour to infuse light to our festive looks. Why keep this inspiration reserved for last minute hunt? Let's get some thorough information about this ethnic attire and get, set, and tie a look together.

Trust anybody who tells you that an ethnic outfit knows how to spark some desire, that urge to not let it disappear from your eyesight. True to this is Ananya Panday's latest look for Liger promotions in Lucknow. Best outfits are everywhere, but the very best? A rarity and that's why this find is a gem. Serving some real charm is this Devnaagri anarkali suit. This fantastic fuschia combo featured a white lace embroidered U-neck kurta which had its three-quarter sleeves detailed with scalloped borders and some more embroidered designs.

Its fabric is an example of royalty as it raves of fine chanderi. The midi kurta had a fit and flare silhouette with its hem having fancy little white circular embroidered detail and a tie-up at the back. This was clubbed with palazzo pants which also had no room for lull with embroidery looking heavenly. Ananya also had an organza dupatta to go with the overall set. Meagan Concessio accessorised the actress' OOTD with pearl-tiered chaand bali earrings, a Kada, and juttis. With a low bun hairdo, a bindi, and lipstick that suits, this look is just too flawless!

Is this outfit a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

