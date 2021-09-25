Ananya Panday dives into the weekend in a dapper Dalida Ayach blazer set; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday has undeniably become the most sought-after actress in Bollywood. And this Gen Z fashionista has always put her best fashion foot forward when it comes to making a statement. It is her fashion choices that have made heads turn and left us in awe. While Gen Zs have prioritised comfort clothing they do not lack in style either. And our SOTY 2 star has always been the epitome of that.

The bubbly actress is particularly fond of co-ord sets that have created waves over the world. And her latest look from the Dalida Ayach label that was styled by Laksmi Lehr is proof of that. Panday donned a structured green blazer set with shorts. The two-pocket blazer set featured power shoulders and fabric felt that showed off her slim waist. Nevertheless, the outfit drew more attention because of her long and lean legs. She broke the monochrome look with her strappy purple heels that blended with the outfit well. This is the perfect cosy look for at-home meetings.

Since Ananya is a natural beauty she doesn't require too much makeup. And so she has always opted for a neutral-toned look with a dash of pink eyeshadow with mascara laden eyelashes, filled-in brows and perfectly blushed cheeks. For her lips, she chose a nude pink lip shade so as not to draw attention from her bossy outfit. She kept her brunette mane down in waves and accessorised with a stacked silver ring.

We think she slayed this latest look. What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments.

