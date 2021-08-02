Ananya Panday in a drawstring crop top and ripped jeans showed us the ideal OOTD; Yay or Nay?

When an outfit becomes your can’t-do-without, it’ll occupy a prime spot in your closet and will urge you to ignore the rest so it stays your forever favourite. Can we say tops and jeans are most likely to enter this category since you wear them daily? They come with an effortless breeze that can take you not just to the close by hypermarket but also to your office. Just use a layer of jacket if you're going in for a crop or tube top. It’s just a basic styling hack that’s best when in a professional setting. For actress Ananya Panday her favourite pants turn out to be the ripped one that’s on a roaring rotation.

While mini skirts, white pants, and tie-dye outfits make their presence often with the help of the young star, these blue well-fitted jeans aren’t going to disappear either. It only sees the light of tops paired with shirts to cropped ones. We liked how she kept it chic today when spotted in Andheri, Mumbai. With a smart move to blend the hue of the pants with a cornflower drawstring V-neck top, she got that on fleek.

Her top also complemented her toned figure and was clubbed with cropped pants ripped stylishly. She brought a little colour along with her through her white kicks that also entailed pink, blue, and beige on them. She knew that a pair of gold hoops, bracelets, and a silver fingering were all she needed to wrap this up to the minute. She got her black mask along as well!

She left her dyed hair untied that was both wavy and straight. Groomed eyebrows and pink lipstick were her makeup preferences for the day.

