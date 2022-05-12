Ananya Panday in Eith's co-ordinated set looks like an absolute green glam girl; Yay or Nay?

We may have a dedicated fashion palette but what's undeniably making the major rounds are hues that are peppy this season. Yes, ordinary just doesn't cut it anymore and it's rest time for anything lull, true to form, we love what green is up to. Spotted some ensembles coloured in this shade? Good news, consider your timing to be perfect as here's what we have in line for you to keep the season's style madness alive. Also, that one that could land you up so fly at brunch.

When Ananya Panday dishes out something, it's especially chic. Go green as you should because how much glam is ever going to be an old-fashioned term? Clock in some cool vibes as the Gehraiyaan starlet was recently styled by Tanya Ghavri in Eith's monochrome coordinated set. Got a biased and irreplaceable spot for tops and pants? Here's where you should be.

Opt for this sleeveless crop top with a square neckline, corset detailing, and an asymmetric hem. Pair it up with high-waisted cigarette pants. If you do not want to overdo the concept of green, tone it down with accessories as seen here. The 23-year-old's look got extra-luxe influence with two-tiered gold hoop earrings and double-strappy stilettos.

Ananya's hair was styled into a high ponytail and makeup swore by a dewy look as her lips and cheeks served testaments while her eyes had a blend of a brown and black smokey eye. Her nails chose to stand out, all painted white. How's your glam mood board looking now? Hot yet?

