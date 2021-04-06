Ananya Panday elevates the QUIRK quotient in a dual tone blazer and bubblegum pink outfit: Yay or Nay?

Yesterday, we spotted the millennial star in the city as she stepped out for a shoot. Ananya kept her look quirky in a splash of bright colours.

While Maharashtra has gone into another lockdown and we're all back to being stuck at home, the stars have it different this time around. Shoots are still happening with limited people on set. Not letting the pandemic stop her from commencing work, Ananya Panday was spotted out in the city yesterday.

The diva who is known for mastering the art of looking classy as well as keeping it quirky, gave us a preppy and bright coloured look yesterday.

Ananya picked out a bubblegum pink high-waisted mini skirt that she paired with a matching abstract print crop top. If you think her outfit was bright enough, think again! She topped this off with a dual-toned blazer with one half in a bright coral shade and the other in a hot pink colour. A pair of equally quirky sneakers with shades of pink and coral over the white, added to this look.

The Khaali Peeli actress posed for the paparazzi with her hair pinned in a half-up manner and the rest of her hair styled into glamorous waves. A blue surgical disposable face mask and defined eyes completed her look.

We are loving this fun and summery look that Panday sported. It makes for the perfect look to wear on vacation, sans the blazer or even for a Sunday brunch with the blazer. We love the street style twist she gave the outfit with her go-to chunky sneakers!

What are your thoughts on Panday's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

