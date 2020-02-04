Ananya Panday ensures all eyes are on her as she dons a mirror work lehenga by Abhinav Mishra; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday makes a stunning statement in a gorgeous lehenga by Abhinav Mishra and we cannot take our eyes off her. Check it out

The Student of the Year 2 debutant, Ananya Panday has always made sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to her films and there’s absolutely no denying that! With just a few months in the industry, the actress has given two movies, Student of the Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh that worked well at the box office. The 21-year-old is now all set with her third movie, Khaali Peeli where she stars alongside Ishaan Khatter. While the actress is making sure to make a mark when it comes to her films, she is also keeping her best foot forward when it comes to fashion.

Yesterday the 21-year-old diva made a stunning statement as she attended Armaan Jain’s wedding in the city. For the night, she ensured all eyes were on her as she donned a gorgeous mirror-worked lehenga by Abhinav Mishra. The cream wonder featured a broad strapped, heavily embellished blouse that perfectly accentuated her curves. She styled it with an equally embellished lehenga skirt that gracefully brushed the floors. A matching dupatta was elegantly draped over her shoulders.

Further, she let her outfit do all the talking and kept her glam to the minimum with a flawless base, blushed cheeks and a neutral-toned lip. Her long wavy mane then casually brushed her shoulders while a pair of long dangle earrings completed the look.

We liked every bit of the outfit and loved the fact that she opted for a minimal glam to balance out the heavy embellishments of the outfit. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

