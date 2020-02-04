Ananya Panday ensures all eyes are on her as she dons a mirror work lehenga by Abhinav Mishra; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday makes a stunning statement in a gorgeous lehenga by Abhinav Mishra and we cannot take our eyes off her. Check it out
3692 reads Mumbai
Ananya Panday ensures all eyes are on her as she dons a mirror work lehenga by Abhinav Mishra; Yay or Nay?Ananya Panday ensures all eyes are on her as she dons a mirror work lehenga by Abhinav Mishra; Yay or Nay?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Student of the Year 2 debutant, Ananya Panday has always made sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to her films and there’s absolutely no denying that! With just a few months in the industry, the actress has given two movies, Student of the Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh that worked well at the box office. The 21-year-old is now all set with her third movie, Khaali Peeli where she stars alongside Ishaan Khatter. While the actress is making sure to make a mark when it comes to her films, she is also keeping her best foot forward when it comes to fashion.

Yesterday the 21-year-old diva made a stunning statement as she attended Armaan Jain’s wedding in the city. For the night, she ensured all eyes were on her as she donned a gorgeous mirror-worked lehenga by Abhinav Mishra. The cream wonder featured a broad strapped, heavily embellished blouse that perfectly accentuated her curves. She styled it with an equally embellished lehenga skirt that gracefully brushed the floors. A matching dupatta was elegantly draped over her shoulders.

Further, she let her outfit do all the talking and kept her glam to the minimum with a flawless base, blushed cheeks and a neutral-toned lip. Her long wavy mane then casually brushed her shoulders while a pair of long dangle earrings completed the look.

We liked every bit of the outfit and loved the fact that she opted for a minimal glam to balance out the heavy embellishments of the outfit. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement