Ananya Panday gets on with the early Christmas spirit in Rutu Neeva; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday is all set to ring in Christmas early this year as she dons a gorgeous red dress by Rutu Neeva. Check it out

The newest addition to Bollywood, Ananya Panday has created quite a lot of buzz in just numbered days and there's absolutely no denying that! While this is the case, the newbie is making sure to etch her name in everything she touches and movies like Student of the Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh are enough proof of that. Not just on her work front, but the actress is also making sure to raise the bar high when it comes down to fashion. From trendy pantsuits to stunning mini dresses to custom made tuxedo dresses, the 21-year-old newbie is making sure to put her best foot forward when she steps out.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the actress decked up for pre-Christmas celebrations in the city. For the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress, Christmas clearly ringed in early as she donned a gorgeous red dress by Rutu Neeva. The red wonder gelled in well with the whole festive theme as it bore a strapless neckline that was accompanied by an off-shouldered ruffle panel over the front. It then cinched her torso to show off her gorgeous curves and later transcended into a flowy A-line silhouette. The classic hued dress further cropped below her knees showing off her long toned legs.

Check out the photos of Ananya Panday below:

Ms Panday kept the rest of her look simple as she pulled her long tousled mane into a low ponytail with a few curled up strands of hair framing her face. Adding to it, she glammed up for the look with brushed in eyebrows, blushed cheeks and a glossy lip.

We are absolute fans of the look and her bright red attire has clearly got us trapped in the festive mood already! What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

