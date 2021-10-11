Ananya Panday gets festive ready in an ENCHANTING fuschia draped ruffled saree by Ridhi Mehra; Yay or Nay?

Pujo is already here but if you still need some saree inspiration, don't hesitate to ask Ananya Panday cause she has the perfect answer to it. Ms Panday has been in the news lately because of her versatile fashion picks. From lehengas to cool girl outfits, she knows how to rock in all. But for her latest ad shoot, she showed nothing can look more gorgeous than a traditional six-yard drape as the ideal festive outfit.

In a series of pictures shared by stylist Tanya Ghavri, Ananya decked up in a pretty chiffon and organza saree that was borrowed from the shelves of designer Ridhi Mehra from her Lakme Fashion Week collection. Looking stunning as ever, the fuschia saree featured ruffles on the dupatta, borders and pleats. The saree was teamed with a sleeveless embroidered blouse that featured beads, sequins and gota patti work. The backless blouse had a tie detail on the back. The bright colour was soothing to the eyes as well as the perfect shade to amp up your festive wear.

As Ananya has already become a fashion icon among millenials, getting inspired by her is not a big deal. The festive season does call for bold and bright lips and Ananya did just that. Bright red lips, contoured and blushed cheeks, shimmery eye shadow and a tiny red bindi completed her festive look. Her hair was tied into a high ponytail with a few tendrils left behind cascading her face. For accessories, she chose gold drop earrings, bracelets and a ring.

I think the saree accentuated her slender frame and looked lovely on her. What do you think? A perfect festive look? Let us know in the comments.

