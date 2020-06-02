Ananya Panday to Gigi Hadid: ALL the celebrity approved ways to wear tie dye this season 

The phenomenon from the '90s is back with a bang and celebrities cannot get enough of it! Check out all the ways you can wear the print.

A raging trend from the '90s that cannot be missed out, is the tie-dye trend that is back with a bang. Making a huge comeback through street style now, tie-dye is one trend that celebrities can't seem to get enough of. Across oceans from Hollywood to Bollywood, all stars including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and more have been sporting the trend. Check out how you too can jump on the bandwagon - celeb style!

Ananya Panday

Beat the summer heat with a crop top, just like Panday often does. We love hertie-dye crop top that she sported with pants in the same shade family. A trendy millennial look to ace!

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actress also hopped on the bandwagon by donning the print in an ethnic form. Janhvi opted for a light coloured tye-dye kurta to stay on trend and also keep it desi at the same time!

Sara Ali Khan

The Simmba actress who is always on trend also sported tie-dye print but on her pants! Sara opted for a pair of tie-dye pants she sported over her cut-out bodysuit for a simple yet classy look. Her braids only added to the style.

Selena Gomez

Keeping it simple, Selena opted for a simple tie-dye tee to wear with jeans for a casual and simple look as she posed outside a diner.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid who is known for her edgy and experimental style, matched the Coachella spirit and opted for a head-to-toe tie-dye outfit in a co-ord set by Asai. This featured a full-sleeved ribbed top with cut outs at the neck and a matching skirt with two thigh-high slits.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner on the other hand, got on the bandwagon of the trend just recently. She posted a series of pictures with her daughter and herself wearing the same Kim Shui bodycon tie-dye dress.

We love the trend and can't wait to get our hands on it! Who do you think wore the trend the best?Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×