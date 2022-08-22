Ananya Panday goes on a back-to-back denim duty and shows how to chic up in casual outfits; Yay or Nay?

There's one way that clearly suggests you're a denim fan. That is to say, you don it all day or go with an overdose of denim. The bluer, the better, and cooler is something Ananya Panday wants us all to know. It may seem like there's no end to the cosy, rainy days we're currently experiencing but nothing an all-things denim outfit cannot do. So, trust us when we say warm and chic days are en route. Go, now have a blast with all things denim.

Serving realness, meaning statements, and trend-check vibes forever is denim that most of us consider wardrobe keepers in our lives. Celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio gave us two lessons on how to perfect back-to-back denim looks from morning to night and days after. Denim lasts long enough to have you wholly trust that it was made to stay. First of Ananya's looks featured Source Unknown's denim bralette which gave a show of the plunging neckline. This crop top was teamed with high-waisted jeans which had side slits at the hems. This casual look got its sporty twist with white sneakers. Also rounded off with hoop earrings. This is edgy we must say!

The backbone of a well-built wardrobe starts with the concept of how much denim is too much. There you go, some worth-it denim add-ons. Today's style schedule also read a blue denim day. Seen on Ananya is a jacket with shoulder pads, notched lapels, and frayed hems. This was topped off over a ribbed crop top which had blue stripes and a close ribbed neck. Did someone say perfection is good at times? There you go, this is exactly what it looks like. This jacket seemed to go well with the wide-legged pants which also bore hems so frayed and fine. Sneakers and earrings signed off her casual look.

