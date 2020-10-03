Ananya Panday goes down the trendy route in leather separates by Pink Porcupines; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday promotes her new movie in a trendy yet laid-back attire. Check it out

‘Virtual is the new cool’ and same seem to be the case with movie promotions. While digital releases have replaced theatre premieres, virtual promotions have replaced the gathering of fans and city tours. Case in point, today we have Ananya Panday who is out promoting her new movie, Khaali Peeli virtually and for the laid-back occasion, she chose for the perfect ensemble!

Ananya stepped out looking like a true diva in black separates by Pink Porcupines. The leather crop top was a perfect pick for her petite frame as it fit her like a glove. The strapless details with puffy, off-shoulder sleeves were fastened in the front with a neon green zipper. The cropped leather top was styled with a pair of printed shorts. The shorts bore a high paper-bag waist while being cinched at the waist with a rope bow. The shorts further bore colourful geometric stripes that matched perfectly with the playful vibe.

Ms Panday then accessorised the look with a pair of gold hoops while her brunette mane was left open in soft brushed in waves. She let her natural glow have its moment and kept her makeup to a minimum with a little definition around the eyes teamed up with glossy lips!

She posed alongside her co-star Ishaan Khattar who matched her in a black hoodie and a pair of grey jeans.

What are your thoughts about her look? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Malaika Arora served two casual yet trendy looks in one day and we want both of them

Share your comment ×