Ananya Panday goes edgy in a lace embroidered bodysuit, bootcut jeans & customised earrings; Yay or Nay?

If there's ever an ideal time to mute non-fashionable ensembles, it's now and only now. You'll kill it and we're confident as we back you with a casual but a little sultry style formula. Hands up if the thought of rocking jeans excites you time and again? We mean it's peak summer but we can't care any less as we found something that's screaming dinner outfit goals. Started with the charades game already? We're referring to Ananya Panday's recent look.

The Liger actress was photographed with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda right outside a renowned restaurant in Mumbai. Majorly classy, Majorly sensuous, it's exactly what we need in our closet right now. We're happy to sign off days we've had dinners clad in a dress, skirts, and shorts this month. Something that complements your body and looks like a show-stealer is possible with ensembles beyond the above-mentioned ones. That's when we need a pair of tight-fitting and natty jeans and a top that knows to play up the glamour for you.

The 23-year-old actress rocked a strappy lace embroidered bodysuit with a fitting of a glove. All of the intricate patterns looked excellent with a plunging neckline designed in a scalloped manner. It's back too was the one to look at. Ananya styled this bodysuit, a former-beach fit but now an accepted and heavily put on casual outing rotation, by tucking it inside her boot-cut blue jeans which had a high waist. Told you there's no such as a single summer outfit, you can make anything workable in any given season.

Ananya sealed off her look with oversized gold hoop earrings which had customised detailing of her initials. As for her makeup and hairdo, the starlet left her straight hair down and glossed up her lips. Nailed it!

