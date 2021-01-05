Ananya Panday goes from a flirty dinner date outfit to sporty casuals in a jiffy; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday dines with her parents in the PM and gets her sporty side on in the AM. Check it out

The Student of the Year 2 actress is surely making the most of her fashionable wardrobe in the past two days. The actress who just returned from her Maldives trip with Ishaan Khatter is back at serving looks and (spoiler alert!) this time around they are not bikinis on the beach.

The actress who was spotted in the city last night stepped out for a dinner with parents. Fro her night out, she kept things fun and flirty in a pale yellow crop top that showed enough of her midriff. The actress styled the top with an animal print mini skirt that bore a skater silhouette. The look was definitely a fun one and perfect for a chill night out with friends.

While the actress made the most of her dinner date with the folks, she got things going as she stepped out for a yoga session in the morning. For the session, she chose for a pair of stretchy yoga pants and styled it with a comfy hoodie by Sketchers. The oversized hoodie bore panelling in black and grey while she rolled up the sleeves for a more casual touch. For her workout, she then completed her look with white sneakers. With a printed mask covering her face, she completed the look with a white tote bag.

