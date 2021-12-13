Ananya Panday had us drooling in a sweater and fishnet stockings by Shivan & Narresh; YAY or NAY?

Ananya Panday has been a style inspiration for the millennial crowd as well as her Gen-Z crowd since the time she has stepped into this industry. Her casual and comfortable looks have caused quite a storm among the youngsters and her fashion can usually be defined as bold but beautiful. She carries every trend with utmost charisma and glam and manages to pull off each trend effortlessly. The young actress has been spotted donning edgy outfits on several occasions and we are so in awe of all her looks.

For her latest photoshoot look, the actress welcomed the winter season on Instagram with a set of pictures of herself in a stunning ensemble that ironically set our social media feeds on fire. Her outfit featured a flawless amalgamation of comfort, style and the need of the season and the star kid posed pretty for the pictures.

Ananya’s winter-friendly ensemble was by the designer duo, Shivan and Narresh. Styled by Meagan Concessio aka Spacemuffin, the outfit featured a striped sweater that came with dramatic sleeves and bore fishnet details near to the cuffs. Ananya added a sultry twist to her winter fashion game by teaming up her sweater with a pair of fishnet stockings that were worn over a pair of what seemed like black biker shorts. The shorts and the stockings hugged Ananya at all the right places and flaunted her curves in just the right amount.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress completed her glamorous look with a pair of vintage black and gold earrings from Chanel. Meagan also added a few fingerings in the shades of maroon, black and brown that perfectly matched the colours on the sweater.

Ananya opted for a retro looking hairstyle with all her hair teased behind. The hairstyle featured a messy puff with a few strands of her hair hanging loose on the side. The Gen-Z girl opted for a dewy, luminous makeup look with loads of highlighter, filled in brows, mascara-laden lashes, subtle shimmery eyeshadow, nude lipstick and a winged eyeliner that had a wing on the opposite side.

The final touch to the look that crossed all the high temperature bars, were metallic leather boots from Christian Louboutin that featured high block heels and a shimmery effect. The boots made Ananya’s legs look even longer and slimmer, making the overall attire a perfect ten!

Did you like Ananya Panday’s edgy winter look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

