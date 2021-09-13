Ananya Panday has a green outfit in every type and here’s proof: 5 Times she chose green as her go to shade

Green might not be a go-to colour for a lot of people, but it is time to finally bring it into your wardrobe. The colour may seem a little difficult to wear but that is all a misconception. You can wear a darker shade if you want to steal the spotlight, or a lighter shade when you're in a subtle mood. There are endless ways to style this colour.

Green can really liven up your outfit with all the nature-inspired hues and is the perfect colour for summers and monsoon. The gorgeous Ananya Panday is here to show us just how to incorporate this colour into your wardrobe with every type of outfit.

Sharara Set

Ananya slid into a desi avatar as she opted for a peppy green sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani. The outfit featured a noodle strap short kurta decked in floral embroidery in off-white and bore an embroidered belt around the waist. The kurta was paired with flared shararas in the same shade with silver chevron embroidery and a sheer dupatta. The millennial star sealed the look with simply a silver maang tikka.

Pantsuit

The young actress grabbed eyeballs as she stepped out in a bright neon green pantsuit by Oh Polly. The pantsuit served a modish and urbane look as it featured a cropped blazer jacket that showed off her midriff and matching high-waisted pants that cropped right around her ankles. She accessorised the ensemble with a belt in the same hue and diamond hoops. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress added a pop of colour with neon pink heels and loads of neon bobby pins.

Skirt

Ananya loves to experiment with new looks and she hardly ever fails. The snazzy star picked out green separates from the brand, Never Fully Dressed. The ensemble featured a collared shirt with black lip prints all over it and rolled up sleeves. She teamed the shirt with a satin knee-length apple green wrap skirt. The skirt bore a slit detail and a bow on the wait. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress added a contrasting touch by opting for blue pointed-toe heels with neon green straps.

Dress

The Star kid chose green as her go-to colour yet again as she opted for a ruched dress by the brand, Floret. The strapless tiered midi dress featured bardot sleeves. The ruched outfit really stood out and gave out a very vibrant vibe. Ananya let the outfit take the centre stage as she skipped the accessories and styled it with mustard yellow strappy heels that also added a hint of colour.

Lehenga

Ananya also incorporated the shade in her Diwali outfit as she opted for a neon green lehenga by the designer Amit Aggarwal. Crafted using recycled materials, the bright creation blended together several layers of fabric in neutral tones. The lehenga and blouse were highlighted with pearls and sequin work in shades of neon. The outfit also edged with glass beads in rich gold. The bandeau-style blouse featured a one-shoulder design and was rounded off with a matching tulle dupatta. She skipped on chunky jewellery and added only a diamond maang tikka to her look.

Which green outfit by Ananya Panday is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Fashion Hack: 5 Ways to style your athleisure wear like a pro feat Kareena Kapoor Khan