Ananya Panday heads out for a New Year's holiday in style but not with her EXPENSIVE Dior bag

Ananya Panday departs in style as she shows off her expensive Dior buy at the airport. Check it out

It's the end of this difficult year and looks like the Bollywood celebrities are making sure to make the last few days of the year count. While we saw , , and all step out of the city yesterday, today we have a new lot of actors making their way out of the city. While this year was quite the dud when it came to fashion and especially airport looks, celebs are bringing back the lost glory and making up for the lost days with some of the most trendy ensembles at the airport.

Today, we spotted Ananya Panday heading out of the city looking her casual best. For the day full of travelling, she chose to keep things simple and comfy in a pair of tie-dye joggers at the airport. The high-waisted pants bore multiple pockets that gave off a casual vibe while the brown and pink tie-dye contrasted each other. She styled the pants with a simple white tank top that clung to her body. Adding a sporty touch to the look were her pair of chunky white sneakers that perfectly matched the tank top.

The actress then let her mane down in soft waves while she covered most of her face with a printed mask. What we had our eyes on was her very expensive arm-candy by Dior. The actress chose to style the look with a Dior Book tote from the brand's latest collection. The multi-coloured embroidered tie-dye bag is quite an expensive buy worth USD 3500 which approximately converts to INR 2.56 lakhs!

The book tote by Dior is definitely a loved piece by Bollywood celebrities with , , Jonas, and many more giving it their stamp of approval!

What are your thoughts about her airport look?

