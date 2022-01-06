Ananya Panday in H&M's mesh bodysuit and slit skirt showed how to heat up winter with boots: Yay or Nay?

A new year has arrived but the need for winter outfits remains the same. Staying snug indoors will be our mantra until we see the warmth and light of a new season. Call puffer jackets, knit outfits, trench coats anything but never passé until winter decides to take a leave. Now that we partially live in days of quarantine again, where are the weekends when we strutted out in style and clicked selfies to populate our phone galleries? Chances haven't faded out entirely.

We mean to say, make your home the new photoshoot spot and let zoom set up a virtual dinner or a party with your pals. Sounds like a plan? Let's now focus on your wardrobe. If you're not all for adding extra but staying in tune with winter fashion, let's talk all things Ananya Panday's latest look in solid hues. The Liger actress was styled by Meagan Concessio in H&M's khaki green transparent bodysuit curated with mesh. This Rs 3,525.02 number hails from the brand's studio collection and comes with an underwire bra and adjustable straps.

Having brought the intense-heat quotient with this sexy outfit, this almost backless outfit was tucked inside a high-waist knitted ribbed skirt that cut a little below her knees and stuck ultra-tight. Our favourite detail is the thigh-high skirt that makes this fit for a romantic dinner date. This look was all about oomph and edgy style proves her Givenchy hoop earrings and knee-length faux leather boots from Christian Louboutin that appeared in shades of brown and black. That gold detail placed on her shoes' toes looks eye-arresting.

Are we done? Not without swooning over a new hairdo that brings bangs and beach waves together that spelled peak perfection and her dewy makeup with more than a single swipe of highlighter complements just right.

What do you think about Ananya's outfit and hairdo? Let us know in the comments below.

