Ananya Panday in House of Sunny's jacket proves it's best & cool to swear by sustainable fashion; Yay or Nay?

With booking tickets and packing our bags in the works, if not physically at least mentally, vacations are something we'll never stop looking forward to, right? The travel bug in us loves to explore and find spots to love. But, what gives you an extra sense of comfort? A well-packed and functional bag filled with outfits and essentials. This is it, we've found you a jacket and now that's a happy trap. Ananya Panday gets the credit for its insanely cool and chic.

Looks like the one you'd also take on everyday strolls (pay heed to the weather, though), this on-point colour play is the one to be appreciated. The Liger star jet-setted to Yas Island for an awards night which will soon see many celebrities come together, sing praises, and share smiles.

Ananya as usual kept her style free of error and ultra-comfortable as she was photographed at the Mumbai airport last night dressed in casuals. She rocked House of Sunny's varsity-style bomber jacket which had two hues, ivory and green, and the ribbed detailed hem. With World Environment Day a few days away from us, the starlet conveyed a message with this jacket. Sustainably designed with faux wool placed within the slogan, "Take a trip" over the suede fabric and vegan leather sleeves, this also had a collar and double pockets.

The 23-year-old styled this jacket with summer must-haves such as a white crop top and blue high-waisted blue denim shorts with a ripped hem. She proved she's a sneaker girl with coloured and playful shoes. Ananya rounded off her look with a middle part hair and glossy lips.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Ananya Panday proved it's a neon green world and how to live in it all chic



