Ananya Panday in The Ikat Story & Peony Swimwear co-ords serves lit beach vacay style inspiration; Yay or Nay?

Make a splash in what fits like a dream. A trip is something to always get excited about but you'd be quick to rebuttal and tell us that rain is here to cancel out your plans. Don't forget the clouds can be kind at times and give the sun a good chance to make its entry at certain intervals. When such a thing happens, what do we do? Soak in the joys and aim to look hot-weather ready just like Ananya Panday.

The perks of making a beach holiday happen also permit you to have an amazing spread of brunch while you gape at the water and hit the rocks with its sheen in front of you. A meal with a view and dressed like a chic star? Sounds like a plan with these references. The Liger actress shows you how to have fun and colour-filled holiday with two coordinated combos, pack your bags now, go, go, gooo!

Styled by Tanya Ghavri to promote her upcoming movie, Ananya was seen in multi-coloured Ikat printed pants and a crop top from The Ikat Story. Made with cotton to priortise comfort and make it a more sunny-weather apt, the halter-neck bralette had cowrie shells to give it an outstanding finish. This was clubbed with high-waisted flared bottoms. Give your look a bonus dose of royalty and an unmatchable classy appeal with hoop earrings and handcuff accessories.

Go be an absolute beach bum in a two-piece bikini set. Pick yours as well from Peony Swimwear. This white team with a strappy crop top and bottoms with a matching fabric belt which had a buckle to keep it locked. Now give it some sweet colour with a polka dot printed cover-up. Nothing like accessories that look as lively and equally lovely as your ensemble.

