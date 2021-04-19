Ananya Panday to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Times celebs added a WOW factor with dual toned jackets

Giving us the best of both worlds, dual-toned jackets are the hero of the hour. From Bollywood to Hollywood check out how the stars are donning it in style!

Elevating the quirkiness of the summer, the trend that’s gradually finding its way to win a space in everyone’s wardrobe is the dual-toned jackets. The art of layering is a game-changer which is why every season has a love for jackets in different forms. Be it blazers, trench coats, cropped jackets or hooded jackets, layering it over your comfy clothing as a statement-making piece is a classic style. To bring on a fun element to this look, a dual shade or a combination of two different pieces of garment in making your jacket add an instant wow factor. Take cues from these stars to sport the dual-toned jacket trend most stylishly.

Ananya Panday

The one who recently embraced the style is the millennial star Ananya Panday who rocked a hot pink and bright coral orange combo. Her dual-toned jacket was everything fun and fab! She paired it over a multicoloured abstract print crop top and pastel pink mini skirt. Setting a very colourful and vibrant vibe, Ananya’s look was perfect for this summer. Her dual-toned blazer could also be paired with a neutral shaded crop top and trousers for a fun evening look. The Khaali Peeli actress rounded off her bright look with a half tied up bun, surgical mask and colourful sporty kicks. Overall, her look cast a young and playful picture.

Making a powerful statement in her caramel brown and navy trench coat, Sonam Kapoor looked stunning head-to-toe. Her winter special avatar from London is definitely a style to bookmark. Her dual-toned long jacket featured a wide belt that accentuated her waist and bell sleeves that added volume to the silhouette. Sonam complemented her look with a sleek centre-parted hairdo, black pumps and golden dangler earrings.

Cardi B

Cardi B arrived like a showstopper for a fashion conference in a dual-toned leather pantsuit. Her hypebeast style from Sally LaPointe won her the spotlight throughout the event. The pop star teamed her green and orange combo over a sheer top and brought in a pop of bright yellow with her manicure and opted to balance the thrash of poppy colours with white heels. Sleek centre-parted hairdo, dual coloured shimmery eye shadow, glossy pink lips rounded off her ultra-glam boss lady look.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid keeps it casual and classy in her dual-toned grey blazer. Layered over a black sheer crystal-encrusted top, her party wear style got an office look with the blazers and tiny black buckle belt. Bella made sure her style game was strong with pink-tinted shades, hoop earrings and also added an athleisure touch with white sneakers and socks. With her hair pulled back into a tight bun, the star made a strong statement in her street style look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo sported a black midi dress featuring a V neck for her show What Women Wants but what made her look super cool was the dual-toned jacket from Dhruv Kapoor. The unisex reverse jacquard handloom number was a striking contrast in blue and green floral print and featured functional buttons and an interesting tie-up detailing. Bebo tied her hair up into a sleek bun and opted for dewy makeup with dark smokey eyes to elevate her style. Her quirky dual-toned jacket is definitely a stunner and summer must-have to spark up some element of fun in everyday fashion.

