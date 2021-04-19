Ananya Panday to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Times celebs added a WOW factor with dual toned jackets
Elevating the quirkiness of the summer, the trend that’s gradually finding its way to win a space in everyone’s wardrobe is the dual-toned jackets. The art of layering is a game-changer which is why every season has a love for jackets in different forms. Be it blazers, trench coats, cropped jackets or hooded jackets, layering it over your comfy clothing as a statement-making piece is a classic style. To bring on a fun element to this look, a dual shade or a combination of two different pieces of garment in making your jacket add an instant wow factor. Take cues from these stars to sport the dual-toned jacket trend most stylishly.
Ananya Panday
The one who recently embraced the style is the millennial star Ananya Panday who rocked a hot pink and bright coral orange combo. Her dual-toned jacket was everything fun and fab! She paired it over a multicoloured abstract print crop top and pastel pink mini skirt. Setting a very colourful and vibrant vibe, Ananya’s look was perfect for this summer. Her dual-toned blazer could also be paired with a neutral shaded crop top and trousers for a fun evening look. The Khaali Peeli actress rounded off her bright look with a half tied up bun, surgical mask and colourful sporty kicks. Overall, her look cast a young and playful picture.
Making a powerful statement in her caramel brown and navy trench coat, Sonam Kapoor looked stunning head-to-toe. Her winter special avatar from London is definitely a style to bookmark. Her dual-toned long jacket featured a wide belt that accentuated her waist and bell sleeves that added volume to the silhouette. Sonam complemented her look with a sleek centre-parted hairdo, black pumps and golden dangler earrings.
Cardi B
Cardi B arrived like a showstopper for a fashion conference in a dual-toned leather pantsuit. Her hypebeast style from Sally LaPointe won her the spotlight throughout the event. The pop star teamed her green and orange combo over a sheer top and brought in a pop of bright yellow with her manicure and opted to balance the thrash of poppy colours with white heels. Sleek centre-parted hairdo, dual coloured shimmery eye shadow, glossy pink lips rounded off her ultra-glam boss lady look.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid keeps it casual and classy in her dual-toned grey blazer. Layered over a black sheer crystal-encrusted top, her party wear style got an office look with the blazers and tiny black buckle belt. Bella made sure her style game was strong with pink-tinted shades, hoop earrings and also added an athleisure touch with white sneakers and socks. With her hair pulled back into a tight bun, the star made a strong statement in her street style look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo sported a black midi dress featuring a V neck for her show What Women Wants but what made her look super cool was the dual-toned jacket from Dhruv Kapoor. The unisex reverse jacquard handloom number was a striking contrast in blue and green floral print and featured functional buttons and an interesting tie-up detailing. Bebo tied her hair up into a sleek bun and opted for dewy makeup with dark smokey eyes to elevate her style. Her quirky dual-toned jacket is definitely a stunner and summer must-have to spark up some element of fun in everyday fashion.
