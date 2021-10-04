Ananya Panday to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Times celebs looked graceful in the metallic polymer silhouette

Celebrities wish to go different with their looks every time. With so many amazing designers and styles and fabrics, you can never lack creativity in your outfits. Bollywood celebs bring out something new with their every look, and that is what inspires us.

With so many options, the trend for metallic outfits has increased over time. Moreover, experimenting with that Amit Aggarwal has created a new trend for a different silhouette. The metallic polymer fabric has been a sensation for everyone.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday, let's take a look at how celebs looked in this new style.

The Gen-Z star Ananya Panday looks amazing with whatever she wears. However, she has a different liking for metallic polymer outfits. From lehengas to shararas to dresses, she owns it all. Ananya donned a purple dress with an embroidered glitter fabric on the top and metallic shades on the skirt. The sleeveless dress was paired with transparent glitter heels. With a simple makeup look and messy ponytail, she completed her look.

has blessed our feeds with her amazing ethnic wear collection. Once again, she wore a pink lehenga in the metallic polymer fabric. The lehenga featured shades of light pink and magenta pink. The blouse had the same fabric with a leafy bow on one shoulder. The multicoloured lehenga with matching dupatta was paired with a silver and pink necklace set. Madhuri's messy bun added to her whole look.

Sara Ali Khan has amazed us with her every attire. She looked all blingy in her metallic black dress. The dress had a purple mixed shade to it. The tube dress was paired with metallic multicoloured pumps. She opted for a glam look with black smoky eyes and heavy curly hair with her outfit.

Kareena Kapoor, the fashion queen, looked all regal in the emerald green gown. She was the showstopper for Amit Aggarwal for Lakme Fashion Week. The strapless plunging V neck gown featured metallic work from the bust, and to a back cape flowing to the ground. The rest gown featured pleated detailing. With her nude makeup look and the sleek bun, she added the oomph to the whole attire.

Tamannaah Bhatia, the star of South Indian movies, donned a pretty green coloured saree in the metallic polymer silhouette. She paired a green sleeveless blouse with her saree. The stitched saree featured embellishments in gold on the front with the pallu in the same material. With her green necklace, glam makeup, and side-swept waves, she looked breathtaking.

These were a few celebs who rocked this silhouette with grace. We surely have become a fan of metallic polymer outfits.

