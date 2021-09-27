Ananya Panday to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Times celebs proved Satin slip dresses are perfect date night outfit

Nobody can pull off fashion trends like our Bollywood divas. With elegance and grace, they can change the outlook of every outfit. Other than their casual day looks, actresses are also seen in amazing fancy looks. Recently, they are all in for the new trend of satin slip dresses.

From Ananya Panday to Kareena Kapoor Khan, every Bollywood celeb has been a fan of these. Well, satin slip dresses do have elegance in them. The shiny fabric and the silhouette can make you look stunning. They have proved that these dresses are a perfect outfit for a date night. Let's take a look at how these celebs looked in satin slip dresses.

Ananya Panday

The Gen-Z actress blessed our feeds in a pretty deep red satin slip dress. The dress featured thin straps with a cowl neck and a sleek fitting. Ananya kept it simple with perfectly filled brows, nude lips and blush cheeks. She kept her naturally wavy hair to one side. Her sultry look was perfect for a date night.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress has stolen our hearts with her performances as well as her stunning looks. Jacqueline donned a black mini satin slip dress with thin straps and A-line fitting. She paired a dainty gold chain to amp up the dress. The actress glammed it up with filled arched brows, sultry eyeshadow, mascara and brown lips. Her naturally wavy hair blended well with the whole look.

Shanaya Kapoor

The star kid has left us in awe with her fashion style. Even before her entry into the Bollywood industry, she has made her place in the hearts of many. Shanaya looked hot and fierce in a mini red satin slip dress with thin straps and a cowl neck. The well-fitted dress complimented her hourglass body. She amped up her look with a silver chain and bracelets. The actress was all for the glam look with a contoured face, eyeliner and bold red lips. Shanaya's raw wavy hair to one side added fire to her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The fashion queen looks classy in everything she owns. Kareena has a natural charisma making her look stunning in every outfit. Bebo wore a peacock blue satin slip dress with straps, a cowl neck and a thigh-high slit. The long dress accented her physique. She paired nude pumps to go with it. Her smokey eyes, nude lips and low messy ponytail went perfectly with the whole look.

Athiya Shetty

Donned in a white sultry satin slip dress, Athiya looked super stunning. The thin straps, cowl neck and thigh-high slit elevated her look. She kept it neutral with filled brows, sultry mascara eyes and nude lips. She let her side-swept wavy hair flow.

These were a few Bolly-queens who looked fabulous in satin slip dresses.

How did you like their look? Tell us in the comments below.

