Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: Celeb approved ways to style floral pants this summer

Come summer and everybody wants to stay comfortable and look fashionable at the sametime. While normal pants may seem boring, one interesting way to upgrade them is by giving them a floral twist!

Florals for summer and spring are an obvious choice. Even Miranda Priestly wasn't impressed by them. While floral blouses and dresses are done to death, one thing we haven't seen as much of is the idea of floral pants!

They might sound complicated to pull off, but there's nothing our leading ladies of Bollywood can't pull off and this seems like one of those trends. Here's all the inspiration you need on how to style them.

Ananya Panday

The millennial actress kept it fresh in a colourful geometrical printed tee that she styled with a pair of high-waisted denim culottes. Her casual blue pants featured a simple botanical embroidered print on them with lots of flora and birds. Her look was all about simplicity and putting comfort first.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Looking like summertime herself, Bebo picked out matching separates in a bright yellow hue. Both her blouse and flared pants featured flowers in shades of pink and red. We love the breeziness of the chiffon pants and think they'd go well even if styled with a simple ganji to beat the heat this summer.



Giving us one of the most casual looks yet, DP kept it simple in a white ganji that she tied at her waist in a knot and a pair of high-waisted pants with floral applique work on them. Paired with simple white sneakers and her hair styled into glossy waves, she makes this outfit look trendy yet stylish!



While we're all still working and lounging from home, Alia Bhatt did loungewear right in a pyjama set! Making it cool to step out in sleep and loungewear, Alia looked chirpy with her hair pulled up in a fuss-free manner.

Karisma Kapoor

Perfecting the brunch look, Karisma gave a fresh spin to it by pairing a crisp white shirt with a pair of colourful floral pants. To add to the boho touch, she layered on a heavy gold and beaded necklace. A dab of red lipstick and black open toe pumps completed the diva's look.

Who according to you pulled off the floral pants best? Which look are you most inspired by? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :pinkvilla

