Ananya Panday to Katrina Kaif: Celebs in pristine white outfits that we loved

The serene colour is found aplenty in all of our wardrobes. But here are a few of our favourite celebs in white who took the colour from casual to the red carpet.
13249 reads Mumbai Updated: May 9, 2020 04:14 pm
Ananya Panday to Katrina Kaif: Celebs in pristine white outfits that we lovedAnanya Panday to Katrina Kaif: Celebs in pristine white outfits that we loved
Anytime you ask any fashion designer or stylist and they will tell you, a white shirt and denim is the classic combination that you cannot go wrong with. White T-shirts and tank tops should be a BIG part of your wardrobe at all times. But white as a colour is also supremely mailable and versatile. So here are our picks of white outfits that aren’t just a basic white T-shirt or white shirt with something combo.

These celebs have taken white-out on the town. Here are our picks. 

Katrina Kaif

This off-shoulder Jonathan Simkhai number is everything summer. Pair this with a nude pair of heels and tan bag for an ideal day outlook!

Athiya Shetty 

She wore this gorgeous House Of Masaba outfit for Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. This is making us miss the summer weddings we didn’t get to attend this year. 

Ananya Panday

A full white pantsuit by Bhaavya Bhatnagar, yes, please! If you’re planning to wear all white, especially to work keep a stain eraser pen handy. Thank us later. 

Alia Bhatt

She looks stunning in this Retrofete suit-dress. Just like a shirt dress this outfit can be dressed up or dressed down. Pair with heels for a night out and pair with sneakers for a day look. 

Shraddha Kapoor 

This corset dress by Danielle Guizio is a whole mood. Unforgiving as the silhouette is, this outfit accentuates an hourglass figure like no one else. 

Disha Patani 

Ideal for a beach vacay, this Oh Polly two-piece with fringe looks stunning on her!

Sonakshi Sinha

Broader trousers are making a comeback and we are all for it. Sona here is in a Studio NK ensemble. Pairing an oversized blazer with a corset is a great way to add a little structure to the outfit. 

Janhvi Kapoor 

She is feeling the featherweight in this OTT House of ExC outfit. If the VS angel wings were a person, this is what they would look like. 

Anushka Sharma 

Who can forget about Nush in this stunning Aadnevik number? She stepped out in this high slit dress for an award function. 

Sara Ali Khan 

Finally can’t end the list without Sara in this dreamy number by Gaurav Gupta. 

As you can see the colour white, is as versatile as they come. Which is your favourite white outfit? 

