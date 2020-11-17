Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif to Diana Penty: ALL the stars who donned pink outfits this Diwali

Pink was a popular shade this Diwali with as many as five celebs opting for the colour in different silhouettes! Take a look.

Now that we are almost at the end of the festive season, we have seen multiple trends emerging. In the beauty space, almost every celebrity highlighted their look with rosy cheeks and neutral lips, without overdoing their makeup. In the fashion space, one colour that was a huge hit, was pink. Take a look at how celebs sported different shades of the colour in different silhouettes!

Ananya Panday

Panday looked her traditional best in a bright rani pink bandhini lehenga by Anita Dongre. Her blouse featured loads of embellishments and embroidery giving her look a grand finish. Gold earrings and a pink pout completed her look.



Keeping it simple and elegant, Katrina Kaif picked out a silk saree from Raw Mango for the festivities. Her simple saree bore a gold border and she accessorised the look with gold earrings with pearls on them. Simple makeup completed her glam look.



In a custom outfit by Madhurya Creations, Alia looked divine in a rose pink lehenga. She styled the outfit with oxidised silver earrings, bangles and a small bindi. Alia as we already know, is huge fan of pinks so it comes as no surprise that she picked out her favourite shade for the festival.

Diana Penty

The former model and actress picked out a fuschia pink outfit by Ridhi Mehra for the festival. Her saree bore a ruffle hem that she draped easily over her shoulder. She styled this look with an embroidered belt and lips that matched her bright outfit.



Taking a different route, picked out a lighter shade outfit. Sona was dressed in a Sukriti and Aakriti baby pink sharara set that came with a slip-style kurta. Poker-straight locks and a neutral pout completed her look.

Who according to you pulled off the pink outfit better? Comment below and let us know.

