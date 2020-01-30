Ananya Panday keeps it casual in white shorts & a printed shirt as she steps out in the city; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday keeps it casual yet stylish as she steps out in the city. Check it out

The Student of the Year 2 actress, Ananya Panday has been creating a lot buzz with her work lately and there’s absolutely no denying that. The actress was recently seen in her second film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and it has done considerably well when it comes to the box office. Now, the 21-year-old will be seen with Ishaan Khatter in a new movie, Khaali Peeli. While she has been aceing when it comes to movies, the young actress has also been making sure to make a statement whenever she steps out. From airport lobbies to promotional events and wedding functions, she has always been the one look her best.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the young diva stepped out in chic casuals. For the day out, the actress opted for a classic pair of white denim shorts that showed enough of her long toned legs. She styled it with a printed blue shirt with knot detail in the front. Adding to the look, she styled it with a pair of white sneakers.

Now, she glammed up for the casual look with a flawless base, kohl clad eyes, filled-in brows and neutral lips. Adding to it, she styled her long black mane in brushed open curls that casually brushed her shoulders.

Considering the OTT glam, we think she must have stepped out from a long day of shooting.

