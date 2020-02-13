Ananya Panday keeps it colourful in a casual look as she steps out in the city; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday keeps it casual at she steps out for an event at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020. Check it out

When it comes to Bollywood celebrities and fashion, they can literally seem to pull off anything that comes their way. From desi ensembles to trendy apparel, our B-Town divas have been making sure to rock it all. Just yesterday, the young actress, Ananya Panday made a stunning statement by rocking a bright orange dress in the morning and switched things up by going casual for the evening.

For the evening, Ms Panday went down the millennial way and opted to keep it casual as she attended an event at the Lakme Fashion Week. for the evening, she kept it simple and comfy in floral denim that cropped right above her ankles. She styled the high-waisted pants with a colourfully printed tee that was casually tucked in. Her shirt bore geometric and floral print all over in bright hues that ensured all eyes were on her.

The Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh actress then styled the look with a pair of bold stud earrings that peeped through her open mane. The actress then added height to her look by pairing her casual ensemble with a pair of peep-toed heels. While the look was definitely a solid one, the heels did not seem to do justice to the look. The diva was anyways seen taking her heels off at the event, a pair of sneakers would’ve made the look much better.

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

Read More