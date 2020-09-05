  1. Home
Ananya Panday keeps it trendy in a black bralette and camo pants for Khaali Peeli promotions: Yay or Nay?

The actress, who is all set for her next release, looked stylish in a casual attire to kick-start promotions. What are your thoughts on her outfit?
Mumbai
Ananya Panday keeps it trendy in a black bralette and camo pants for Khaali Peeli promotions: Yay or Nay?Ananya Panday keeps it trendy in a black bralette and camo pants for Khaali Peeli promotions: Yay or Nay?
The pandemic set a number of things back. One among them was the release of big-budget films with some of the biggest stars that were meant to be released in the last few months. 
But adapting to the situation, all things are starting to resume back to normal. One of them being film promotions. Leaving no table unturned for the promotion of her next film Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday kick-started promotions with her co-star Ishaan Khatter yesterday. 

The diva who is known for her casual yet trendy style is one of the millennial style icons of today. For the promotions of the film, Panday kept up her casual image with a simple black bralette that she styled in a different way and tied around her waist by Label Frow. The diva paired this with black, white and grey camouflage printed pants that were cropped at her ankles. Steve Madden black cut-out heels and gold accessories from Misho Designs completed her look. 
For her glam, Ananya kept it simple yet again with a dewy glow, blush cheeks filled-in brows and blended rosy eyeshadow. Glossy pink lips and kohl-lined eyes and her hair styled into glossy, messy waves, completed the diva's look. 

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri who put the entire look together, we thought Panday held up her image of the millennial style icon in the casual yet trendy look. 

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :instagram

