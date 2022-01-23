Ananya Panday keeps it trendy in a corset and shorts from Polite Society for Gehraiyaan promotions: Yay or Nay?

Gahraiyaan starring Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa is already winning hearts for the moody and intense trailer. The much-awaited film is set to release on February 11 and promotions for the film are already in full swing. Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone have been giving us some of the most spectacular and trendy looks and we're here for it!

For her second promotional look, Ananya Panday was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. She rocked a sunset-hued floral colourful corset top with strings on the sides, styled with a pair of pastel blue high-waist shorts. The actress, who isn't a fan of accessories, kept her look simple with a pair of colourful Kat Maconie three-tone pumps that gave her lots of height.

Panday's makeup was done by her trusted expert, Stacy Gomes. A rosy, dewy glow with flushed cheeks, pink eyeshadow and glossy pink lips ensured she aced the minimal glam look. Her caramel hair was styled into perfect, glossy breezy waves that framed her face well and added a touch of glam to the otherwise casual summery look.

We loved Ananya's latest look in Polite Society as it gave us the perfect spring vibes, accentuated her figure and was simple yet glam at the same time.

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kourtney Kardashian; Who wore the fiery red dress from Milo Maria better?