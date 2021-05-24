  1. Home
Ananya Panday keeps things comfy at the airport and picks out a Louis Vuitton arm candy: Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday lands in the bay looking casual and comfortable in all-black attire. Check it out
Ananya Panday keeps things comfy at the airport and picks out a Louis Vuitton arm candy: Yay or Nay?
Airport looks have become increasingly popular especially since celebs make it a point to look their flawless best when they step out. Not just when it comes to their outfits, Bollywood divas also make sure that they are putting their best luxury finds on display. From luxurious arm candies to expensive footwear, you’ll often find celebs looking their absolute best at the airport. 

Millennial divas like Ananya Panday are making sure to keep things relatable as they are often seen stepping out in tracksuits and hoodies to keep things comfortable. Today proved to be just that as we spotted the diva stepping out of the airport lobby in a pair of dark grey sweat pants and an oversized graphic hoodie. She kept things simple and comfy while styling the outfit with a pair of chunky white sneakers that added a sporty touch. 

Adding to the loungewear look, Ananya elevated things to a whole new level with her monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag that seems to be the new obsession of Bollywood divas. Actresses like Deepika Padukone and Nora Fatehi have already given it their stamp of approval and Ananya Panday has joined the list. 

We like how Ananya kept things simple and comfy while adding a statement element i.e her bag to steal the show. What are your thoughts about it? Do you like her airport look? Let us know in the comments section below. 

