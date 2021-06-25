Ananya Panday keeps things simple and casual in printed shorts and an oversized sweatshirt; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday opts for print on print and we're loving the casual vibe. Check it out

Over the last few months, we've barely seen celebrities step out but now that things are finally getting back to the 'new normal' there are a lot of actresses who've been showing off their trendy wardrobe. Their chic and classic casuals are definitely stealing the show and we're getting enough fashion inspiration for the coming months - so that's a win-win!

Yesterday, Lakshmi Lehr, Ananya Panday's stylist shared a picture of the diva dressed casually. Ananya Panday's millennial style has always managed to grab eyeballs and from what we can see, the actress is back at it again. In the picture, Ms Panday picked out a pair of white denim shorts that showed off her long toned legs. The white shorts featured bright red strawberry prints that were scattered all over. She styled the denim shorts with a printed oversized sweatshirt by Lin Art Project. The striped featured a sequinned graphic in the front that added a pop of colour and texture to the look while the black and beige stripes served a perfect background. She then pulled the neckline down on one side to make it an off-shoulder tee while tucking it and cropping it to show off her toned midriff.

Since the outfit was a casual one, the actress took it a notch higher with her simple hair and makeup. She pulled her brunette tresses back in a wavy ponytail while a few tendrils along the front framed her face. She kept her makeup confined to neutral tones and completed her look.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Hack: 4 Stylish and easy ways to style a boyfriend T shirt

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×