Ananya Panday to Kiara Advani: 5 Celeb inspired ways to style up corset tops

Corsets have come a long way! They are no more limited to being the suffocating traditional piece of clothing used to give women the “ideal” hourglass figure. Corsets today are modern, functional and, yes, comfortable. The love for corset dresses and using elements of it in fashion rose as a fad last year and now we see how celebrities are rocking corsets as a top with their trousers. Corsets tops are all the rage now and are a chic way to look dapper for coffee dates, college and even parties. It’s perfect to accentuate your curves and also to add a feminine touch to your boss lady look.

Here are 5 stars who made us fall in love with corset tops. Let’s take inspiration from them to slay the trend!

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is one of the most stylish Gen Z stars who know the heat in fashion and aptly styles up for the day. Her dapper look in denim cargo pants teamed with a chocolate brown corset top was a chic choice for a dinner date. Her snazzy top bore white contrast stitch detailing with an asymmetric hem as it made for side cut-out details. She accessorised it up with chunky gold earrings, and matching maroon sneakers and looked uber-cool!

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s bombshell look in a blue corset top and flared pants by Shantanu & Nikhil was a clear winner. She styled the look with white hoop earrings, and silver pumps and left her voluminous hair open. Her strapless light wash corset top featured gold mini circular embellishments and asymmetrically placed panels. Her makeup featured pink lipstick, blush to match, eyebrows filled in and eyes lined with kohl.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor always makes sure she brings something new and classy for us to love when she's on fashion duty. Her all-blue look in blue denim corset top from S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil and distressed jeans gained all eyeballs. She teamed it with lace-up white heels and tiny gold earrings and matching rings. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun and her makeup was kept minimal with brown lipstick and winged black eyeliner.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria's dope look in an ivory co-ord set featuring a cream corset top and baggy pants from Polite Society is something that got all our eyes glued to the phone screens. The strapless top with lace details hugged her and gave a sensuous feel to her style. She teamed it with matching cotton-denim pants and black boots giving a cowgirl look with her messy brunette curly hair.

Disha Patani

Either sporty and breezy or sassy and sexy, Disha Patani’s wardrobe features everything a woman who cares about her style requires. Her sensual look in a black corset top and distressed jeans took over the internet. Her hot-shot look was hyped with street-core vibes and a golden Chanel belt. She left her blow-dried side-parted hair open and glammed up with glossy red lips and flawless base makeup.

Which diva’s corset top would you pair up with your favourite jeans for a coffee date with bae? Tell us in the comments section below.

