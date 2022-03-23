Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon to Shanaya Kapoor: Divas who proved green ruched dresses are reigning this season

Dare we say that floral print isn't the only one to gain extra momentum this summer. Celebs are constantly bringing some bright sights to us with a style so fine and there's this one hue that just doesn't stop cheering us up. The shades of green that are ever-so-gorgeous. Looks good not just on your plates, but also on you. It's never a bad idea to get all dolled up again and if you're thinking where are we heading with singing praises for green ensembles, we'll break it to you that we have ruched dresses on top of our minds. Here are the tips you need.

Shanaya Kapoor

The most recent of all to bless our eyes with a dress so fail-proof, the Bedhadak actress picked out a strappy dress with a cowl neckline from Zara. The Rs. 3,990.00 midi dress defined 'hot energy' to us with a thigh-high slit and ruched aesthetic. The Kapoor girl styled it on-point with gold embellished flat footwear. Have you met a date-ready dress as jaw-dropping as this one?

Kriti Sanon

Pack up your black dresses and send them on a snooze trip. Summer calls for something chicer and how can we ignore it? Enter: Kriti Sanon's dinner look that had her dressed up in a one-shoulder number. The body-hugging number was a true show-stopper in its raw self and was teamed with gold hoop earrings and Zebra-printed pumps which looked quite offbeat.

Ananya Panday

Asked us for something pretty and not-spotted everyday kind of dresses? Your wish has been granted. The Gehraiyaan actress donned a strapless dress from Floret. Designed with flower prints, baby ruffles, and drawstring detail at the front, this knee-length number had a ruched bodice and a tiered skirt. Yellow is a big mood this season and nothing feels more complementing than adding this hue to your look as Miss Panday did with ankle-strap heels.

Suhana Khan

The only minty cool your style needs this season. The queen of getting every look right in bodycon dresses, the 21-year-old got her A-game out with a mini dress yet again. It's not hard to guess that she took no time to distract us from taking a look at the backdrop. Miss Khan was in her fabulous element as she wore the ensemble with a knotted halter-style neckline that looked more amped up with the cut-out detail. She further accessorised her OOTD with rings and double bangles.

Which starlet's ruched dress is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Kriti Sanon made a case for taking coordinated sets out on a fantastical spin