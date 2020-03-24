Ananya Panday to Kylie Jenner: How these celebs are still giving out outfit goals from home

Like the rest of us, celebrities too are staying home and practicing social distancing. Despite that, they seem to be upping the glam and looking hella cute.

While staying home, the only movement we seem to be doing is to go from our bedrooms to our living rooms. Dressing up, doesn't seem like an option for most of us and we stick to our chic, comfortable pyjama sets and high buns.

Just like us, celebrities to have been practicing social distancing and have been staying at home. But that doesn't mean they've stopped giving us outfit inspiration! Whether it is their cool pyjama sets or jumpsuits or fun dresses, they are ensuring their outfits are both comfortable and cute to get through the quarantine.

Check out who is wearing what from glammed up to dressed down!

Ananya Panday

The Khaali Peeli actress has been spending time with her father Chunky Pandey, mother and sister. While the family has been self-isolating, Ananya took to her Instagram to share a snap of her wearing an LBD. "All dressed up to go out and sit in my living room," she captioned her picture. With absolutely no makeup, wavy hair left free and a slinky neckpiece, Panday has got her glam game on!

Quarantine had the Chhapaak actress giving us the ultimate lazy-girl look. From cozy pyjama suits to comfortable athleisure, Deepika's quarantine look is all about comfort over everything else.

Kylie Jenner

Asking for movie suggestions from her fans and followers, Kylie Jenner is busy sprawled on her couch in a comfortable black jumpsuit with full sleeves and a high-neck. With a full face of glam - eyeliner filled-in brows and nuteral lipstick, she looked like an absolute diva even at home.

Lady Gaga

All glammed up, Lady Gaga is perched on her couch and living the high society life. She is seen wearing a studded leather jacket, leggings and an off-shoulder top complete with rose rimmed sunnies.

Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman kept it cosy and comfortable in black sweatpants and leopard printed sliders. Posting a picture of her head-to-toe black look, Gal Gadot urged her fans to stay at home.

Camila Cabello

Looking comfortable as ever, Camila wore a pair of multi-coloured legging with a black sports bra and sports shoes as she meditated during these tough times.

Emily Ratajkowski

Reporting live from her bed, Emily shared a picture of her in a white crop top with a face full of makeup and the coolest round glasses.

Kourtney Kardashian

Posing by her pool, KK is busy lounging in a pair of hot pink slacks, pink bikini and a matching shirt to cover up.

How are you lounging at home? Comment below and let us know.

