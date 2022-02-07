Ananya Panday is living the hot February life with a red mini halter-neck dress: Yay or Nay?

Are you one of those who waited for February to remind you of red? We are sort of overly obsessed with this hue all year round and a little too much in December and this month. With a colour as bold as this one, there's no chance for a miss when you go colour yourself in this. Is this the month packed with dates? Fashion divas, rejoice now! True, we simply can't get enough of red, and here's an inspiration that won't get erased from your memory.

If you're craving a hot girl vibe, say no more! Counting down to the release of Gehraiyaan? Ananya Panday and the gang are bringing quite the treat-filled affair to the table with their promotional outfits. Simply put, she's set the bar high yet again. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the 23-year-old actress wore a red dress with a halter neck that had a keyhole detail placed closed. As it hit up the sexy girl avatar, it further looked like a steal because of the bodycon fit and the multiple tiered folds. From the waist, here's a little drama that makes it a not-your-regular red dress with the black zipper detail and waterfall that together brought an added feature of an asymmetric hem. To match up to her outfit with that of her footwear, this mini dress was signed off with black lace-up stilettos embellished with gold details.

Ananya's dyed hair was brushed into a side-partition and her eyebrows were defined neatly. Her eyelashes stood out, thanks to mascara and a bright peach lipstick that bore a satin finish, all these made us call it a 'lewk'.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

