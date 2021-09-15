Ananya Panday looked fresh as a daisy in a cute ensemble paired with her Louis Vuitton bag: Yay or Nay?

Airport looks are supposed to be chic and comfortable. Travelling for long hours can drain you out and that is why you want to be in warm and snuggly clothes. Though Bollywood divas treat the airport lobby as their runaway appearing in glamorous outfits, other stars decide to make a statement in their cosy and relaxed clothes. And joining the bandwagon is none other than Ananya Panday. Ananya's airport looks are all happy-go-lucky. They might not be jaw-dropping nevertheless they are smart and stylish.

Today, the Student of the Year 2 star was again spotted at the airport boarding a flight. The actress picked out a half-sleeve pink floral crop top that she paired with her white ripped jeans. The pale pink buttoned-down top featured a V-shaped neckline. Underneath she wore a white crewneck crop top. She teamed with white skinny denim pants and chunky white sneakers. Giving an ample glance of her toned midriff, she carried along with her favourite Louis Vuitton tote that is slowly becoming a darling among B-town celebs.

Ananya decided to leave her wavy tresses open and gave a twist to her look with a pearl hairband. Accessorising with gold hoop earrings and a matching baby pink mask, she chose to keep things simple with little to no makeup and went for glossy pink lips. This is the perfect outfit for a casual day out. So if you are looking for some inspiration, look no further cause Ananya is here.

We think she looked like a flower in this airport look. What do you think?

