Ananya Panday looks DIVINE in a chocolate brown co ord outfit with messy hair: Yay or Nay?

The actress upped her Instagram game by posting new stills from an all-new photoshoot. This time around as well, Ananya did not let us down with her look!

Ananya Panday has been raising the temperature and how! The diva who is currently basking in the success of her latest film Khaali Peeli where she stars opposite Ishaan Khatter, has taken to her Instagram to share some more stunning and sinful stills from her latest shoot. The diva seems to be making the most of her latest haircut and styling it in the right kind of messy way, showing us how it's done!

This time around, the actress who is known to love her matching co-ord pieces, picked out a chocolate brown colour. Ananya wore the off-shoulder crop top with matching flared high-waisted pants while showing off her toned torso and arms. She glazed her look with a matching shade of lipstick and dark brown eyeshadow to go with the look. Her hair was styled into messy, beachy waves and blush pink cheeks completed the diva's look.

A simple ring was the only accessory Ananya opted for.

While the deep brown shade can be tricky to pull off, we think Ananya managed to sport it seamlessly.

Put together by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Ananya's look is a Yay for us, yet again! We love everything about this look - from the minimal styling to the glam makeup. We think this look is the perfect inspiration for our next vacation!

What are your thoughts on Ananya's latest look? Yay or Nay?

