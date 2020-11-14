  1. Home
Ananya Panday looks festive in an ethnic Saaksha and Kinni dress for Siddhant Chaturvedi's party: Yay or Nay?

The diva who stopped by Siddhant Chaturvedi's house last evening opted for a simple yet elegant look in a dress. Take a look!
The festivities have begun and are in full swing! While celebrations have been dampened slightly, nothing is keeping celebrities from heading out and having a gala time in smaller gatherings. 
Last evening, Ananya Panday made her way to co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi's house. Deepika Padukone and Ishaan Khatter were the other popular stars in attendance for the party. Take a look at how the diva dressed up.

For the event, Ananya dressed up in a multi-colour bustier-corset style dress by designer duo Saaksha and Kinni. She was styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar for the event who added an ethnic touch to her look with shining silver jhumkis from Amrapali. She brought a touch of sexy to the party by showing off her long, lean legs through her thigh-high slit. Black stilettos completed her look. 
For her makeup, Ananya kept it simple with a. rosy, fresh glow. Peachy cheeks, glossy pink lips filled-in brows and clean eyes with loads of mascara and her cropped locks styled into glossy curls made for a complete look that Ananya pulled off with much ease. 

We love how the actress kept it simple in the dress and still managed to make heads turn. She looked elegant with minimal styling and a fresh glow. 

What are your thoughts on Ananya's Saaksha and Kinni look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know. 

