Ananya Panday looks like sunshine in a yellow lace wonder by Michael Costello; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday looks like sunshine walking on earth as she plays dress up for the promotions of her new movie, Khaali Peeli. Check it out

Looks like virtual is the new cool. While the pandemic has made us all work from home, things have started working out through video calls and conferences. While things are slowly getting back to normal, it seems like Bollywood celebs are the first ones to get back on track. Celebs are trying their best to be cautious but not without looking their glamorous best while doing so.

Ananya Panday who is currently promoting her movie, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khattar looked like sunshine walking on earth as she decked up for the promotions. Panday made sure all eyes were on her as she opted for a bright yellow dress by Michael Costello. The mini dress featured a strapless silhouette with ruffle details around the sleeves and the bust. The lace wonder was a refreshing take on summer clothing and looks like Ananya used the time off to up her style game!

While the dress was a statement in itself, she kept her makeup to a minimum with brushed in eyebrows and blushed cheeks. Adding to the natural look, she let her wavy locks down for the ultimate summer look.

We are honestly a fan of the look and think that it's a fun take on summer clothing!

What are your thoughts about it? Do you like Ananya's look? Let us know in the comments section below.

