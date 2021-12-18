Ananya Panday made our jaws drop looking racy in a netted ivory maillot by Shivan & Narresh; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday has the style we all have been loving for a while. Elevating the edginess and risque spirit, the star kid has been experimenting with some real fashion this time and we are all in for it! Her collection of swimsuits carries an offbeat and quirky fashion tune and this time again, she set our screens on fire in a highly sensuous look making our jaws drop to the floor. Her stylist Meagan Concessio picked out a really interesting number for her to don and the Liger actress pulled it off like a true diva.

Clad in an ivory maillot, Ananya oozed the snazzy spirit to match the hot and classy style of her top-notch look. The sleeveless monokini featured a plunging neckline and a gold hook that clutched both sides together forming the keyhole design in the front. The highlight of her look was the netted layer over her swimsuit. The ivory needle honeycomb cover slip dress added oomph to her minimalistic ivory maillot look. The stunning set is from Shivan and Narresh‘s Iconoscape series - Jaiscape. The collection found its inspiration from the urbanscape of Jaisalmer and inculcated contemporary design elements rendered from the aesthetics of the pristine place. The SOTY 2 actress teamed it with chunky gold bangles and statement-making earrings from Vianage that matched with the gold hook in her outfit. Glowing makeup with an edgy touch featuring glossy lips, bronzer, hints of blush and subtle shimmer eyeshadow and messy hairdo rounded off her sizzling hot look.

Before the meme pages make the most out of it, Ananya herself trolled her look by comparing it with an apple caption, “I’m fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing.”

What do you think of her netted swimsuit style; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

