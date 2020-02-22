Ananya Panday makes a chic and stunning statement in I.Am.Gia athleisure; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday dresses up as her millennial self in a chic look by I.Am.Gia. Check it out

The newbie, Ananya Panday has made sure to create a lot of buzz in just numbered days. The actress who made her debut with Dharma Production’s Student of the Year 2 just recently announced a new movie with the south actor, Vijay Deverakonda. While she is clearly making sure to create a bang with her work front, the diva has been definitely dressing her part and also ensuring all eyes are on her.

From the airport lobbies to red carpet events and industry parties, the diva has made sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. While she is at it, the young actress has time and again managed to bring her millennial style to her wardrobe choices. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as Ms Panday made a stunning statement in a pair of high-waisted track pants. The track pants featured coloured panelled patches all over that perfectly accentuated her tall frame. She styled the pants with a simple white cropped tee that showed enough of her toned midriff.

Adding to the look, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress added more height to her already tall frame with a pair of strappy heels. Centre-parted straight hair added more definition to the look while neutral-toned makeup completed her glam.

We are absolute fans of the look and thought the look was definitely fresh and new on the actress. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

