Ananya Panday makes a dashing statement in a white shirt dress from Self Cntrd; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Pand ay is always fashion-forward and loves to explore and experiment with her style. The SOTY 2 actress never fails to impress and has become a go-to style guide for many young girls out there. From cosy dresses and girl-next-door looks, she tried out edgy sophisticated looks in netted coverups and monokinis and also played with different hairstyles. Her stylist Meagan Concessio very well knows how to give this Gen Z star, a fashionista energy with trendy and casual-cool styles and yet again, giving us a cool fashion inspiration is her new look in a white shirt dress.

Ananya Panday’s smart casual look in a white shirt dress from Self Cntrd featured front and back structured boning that accentuated her figure and oversized puff sleeves that brought in the drama factor. Made up of cotton stretch material, her cosy dress is perfect for brunches and parties and also momes with a front zipper and shirt collars. The Liger star styled the Rs 11,200 worth mini dress with white Louboutin heels and accessorised up with gold plated triple hoop earrings from Kichu jewellers and stacked rings from Misho Designs. She pulled her hair back into a messy ponytail and wore glam makeup featuring pink glossy lips, winged eyeliner, hints of blush, and highlighter flaunting a glossy glow.

Her white shirt dress is a winning choice to look dashing from desk to date. It can be styled up with sporty kicks and maybe a think belt to give it a street core touch. Or you can keep it classy just like Ananya.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: 5 Times he made us want to live in moments of bling forever