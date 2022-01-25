Ananya Panday makes a hot wave in a strapless top and barrel leg trousers: Yay or Nay?

We are all most likely on the same page with our fashion preferences now. Puffer jackets, trench coats, ribbed knit dresses, and boots make for our go-to's. But, there's still a part of the crowd that would love to play it differently and hence their route becomes the one with shorter and sexier outfits like bralettes, crop tops, and swimsuits. Everybody's got their own trick to put out a daring style. The one that caught us like wow yesterday was Ananya Panday's recent getup for Gehraiyaan's promotions.

We see earthy tones are dominating her movie's promotional looks. From the leather pants that she wore with Tiger Mist's halter-neck top to her mini shorts, she wore with a corset top and now the one with a strapless top. Here's what Lakshmi Lehr and the 23-year-old put out yesterday amidst the Mumbai chills as the actress rightly mentioned in her caption. She wore a chocolate brown ruched top that was held with a band-like detail. Looks so beachy, doesn't it? If you're down with brunch plans, you can swear by this as your OOTD. Carry a jacket, maybe?

Ananya's crop top was styled with high-waist ivory pants that appeared with flower prints. The one that reminded us of free-hand drawings. Looks pretty cute, nevertheless. Her straight-fit outfit cropped right at her ankles created the look of barrel-leg pants. This was wrapped up with ankle-strap stilettos and double-neck chains that bore different pendants. Her hair was middle-parted and left poker-straight with a hint of waves. Miss Panday's matte skin looked spot-on with red satin finish lips, groomed eyebrows, and eyes lined with kohl.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Malaika Arora: 5 stars who proved feather dresses are here to thrive